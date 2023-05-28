Sports

IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Ahmedabad Pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 28, 2023

Mohit Sharma took a fifer in his last outing in Ahmedabad (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans will cross swords in the high-voltage final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). An exciting contest is on the cards as the two sides have played some quality cricket this season. While GT are certainly the more balanced team on paper, CSK have used their resources well. Here is the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which happens to be GT's home ground, will host this affair on May 28 (7:30pm). The pitch here is usually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. Spinners can cause some significant damage in the middle overs. Notably, GT recorded a convincing 62-run triumph over Mumbai Indians here in the second Qualifier a few days back.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first and chasing have won 13 games apiece here in IPL (excluding Super Over wins). Teams batting first have won five of the eight matches here in IPL 2023. Batters have enjoyed operating here as 9.1 reads the average run rate here in IPL 2023. The Qualifier 2 clash saw GT posting 233/3 against MI, the highest T20 team score here.

How have GT fared at this venue?

Three of GT's four defeats in the league stage came at home. Overall, they have played eight games here in IPL 2023 and emerged winners five times. Hardik Pandya's men played a solitary game at this iconic venue last year. It was the high-voltage final versus Rajasthan Royals that GT won by seven wickets. CSK have lost their all three games played in Ahmedabad.

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill has hammered three tons in 12 T20 outings here (Average: 84). Hardik Pandya owns 203 runs and five wickets in eight IPL matches here. 17 of Mohammed Shami's 28 wickets this season have come at home as his economy rate reads 6.77. Mohit Sharma also boasts 17 wickets in this regard while Rashid Khan has 13 scalps.

A look at the Probable XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami. Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Joshua Little.

