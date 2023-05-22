Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT (Qualifier 1): Key battles

Ruturaj Gaikwad has over 500 runs in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 23. Although GT have been on a roll, the Yellow Army have the edge as their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match. There are several interesting battles on offer. Here are the stats.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Mohammed Shami

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of two CSK batters with over 500 runs in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has the joint-most wickets in the season with Rashid Khan. Though Shami hasn't dismissed Gaikwad even once in six IPL meetings, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 70.17 in this battle. Moreover, Shami's tally of 15 powerplay wickets is the highest this season.

Shubman Gill vs Deepak Chahar

Despite missing the last season entirely, Deepak Chahar has been among the wickets in the Powerplay. His prowess with the new ball remains indispensable. It is worth noting that Chahar has dismissed Shubman Gill twice in seven IPL meetings (Batting SR: 132.43). Although the batter has struck two IPL centuries, he must be watchful against Chahar in the Powerplay.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Rashid Khan

The 2023 IPL season saw the resurgence of Ajinkya Rahane, who was picked by CSK this year. Rahane averages 35.25 and has a strike rate of 169.87 in IPL 2023. However, he has been dismissed as many as eight times by spinners. GT leg-spinner Rashid will target Rahane in the middle overs. The former averages 17.31 with the ball in this phase (2023).

Shivam Dube vs spinners

Unlike Rahane, middle-order batter Shivam Dube has bashed the spinners in IPL 2023. He has struck at a staggering 175.92 against them, having fallen to them thrice. The tally includes 3 fours and 20 sixes. It will be interesting to see how he tackles the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. Overall, Dube has a strike rate of 160.41 in the season.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host Qualifier 1 on May 14 (7:30pm). In seven home games in Chennai this season, CSK have prevailed four times while losing thrice. They have won 44 out of 63 IPL games here. The track at this venue usually assists the spinners. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.