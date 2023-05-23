Sports

IPL 2023: Top performers with the bat in league stage

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 23, 2023

Shubman Gill averages 56.66 in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ShubmanGill)

There were plenty of exceptional performances from the batters in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. There has been an intense battle for the 'Orange Cap' and even after 70 league games, it is far from over. Some expected names did really well and exceeded expectations, while there were some surprise packages as well. Here are the best batters.

Faf du Plessis smashed eight half-centuries in the league stage

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis had a terrific IPL 2023. Although he scored the most runs in the league phase, RCB failed to make it to the playoffs. The experienced SA dasher slammed 730 runs in 14 matches at 56.15. He accumulated eight fifties, the most by a batter this season. In terms of runs, this was also his best IPL season.

Shubman Gill averages 56.66 in the league phase

Shubman Gill has been pivotal to Gujarat Titans' plans this season. He has added more shots to his arsenal and is a more destructive player. He has amassed 680 runs this season at an average of 56.66. His strike rate of 152.46 has also improved from his previous seasons. Apart from Virat Kohli, he is the only player with two hundreds this season.

Kohli completed his seventh IPL century

Kohli returned to his supreme best this season. He relishes playing under pressure and his second ton came in the last game against GT, a match which they had to win to qualify for the playoffs. It was his record-seventh IPL hundred but ultimately, it was not enough. Kohli has smashed 639 runs in 14 matches at 53.25 (50s: 6, 100s: 2).

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a major statement this season

Yashasvi Jaiswal's journey in IPL 2023 was inspiring and he soon became a household name all over the country. Jaiswal, who compiled 258 runs last season, finished with 625 runs this season at an average of 48.08. He has smashed a century and five fifties. He has scored 361 runs in the Powerplay this season, the most by a batter in this phase.

Rinku Singh impressed everyone with his finishing skills

It was a below-par season for KKR, but one thing that made it magical was Rinku Singh and his never give up mentality. His five successive sixes to win the match against GT will be a part of IPL folklore. Rinku compiled 474 runs at an average of 59.25 (50s: 4). He amassed 239 runs in the death overs (17-20) this season (highest).

Here are the honorable mentions

CSK's Devon Conway has proven his mettle this time, having accumulated 585 runs at an average of 53.18. He has consistently scored runs this season. Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial for MI going forward in the playoffs. He has slammed 511 runs at a strike rate of 185.14 (50s:4). Shivam Dube has resurrected his IPL career in Yellow, having scored 385 runs this season.