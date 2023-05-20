Sports

IPL 2023: LSG manage 176/8 against KKR despite Pooran's fifty

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2023, 09:22 pm 2 min read

Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants managed 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 68 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. Nicholas Pooran's 30-ball 58 saved the day for the Super Giants after they were tottering on 73/5. He shared a 74-run stand with Ayush Badoni. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each.

A steady start for LSG

LSG were off to a steady start after KKR elected to field. Although the Super Giants lost opener Karan Sharma in the third over, the run rate did not drop. Prerak Mankad and Quinton de Kock kept the scoreboard ticking thereafter. Varun Chakravarthy conceded 11 runs in his first over. As a result, LSG were 54/1 after six overs.

KKR bounce back in middle overs

Pacer Vaibhav Arora dismissed Mankad in the first over after the Powerplay. The former got rid of Marcus Stoinis in the same over with an absolute snorter. Narine and Chakravarthy dismissed Krunal Pandya and de Kock, respectively, in back-to-back overs. However, Pooran and Ayush Badoni took the Super Giants to 122/5 in 16 overs.

Pooran slams his second fifty of IPL 2023

Pooran came to the middle after LSG were reduced to 73-5 in 10.1 overs. The Caribbean dasher rebuilt LSG's innings, and he did that in style. Pooran smacked the bowlers all around Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century of the season. Pooran smashed 58 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.