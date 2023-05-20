Sports

Harry Kane sets a new Premier League record: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 08:48 pm 2 min read

Kane now has 28 goals in 37 Premier League games this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Harry Kane set a new Premier League record by scoring in 25 different games in a 38-match season. Kane achieved the mark when he put Tottenham ahead against Brentford in the first half. Kane has also raced to 28 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 season. However, his goal wasn't enough as Brentford came back to seal a 3-1 win. Here's more.

Kane's Premier League numbers

Kane now has 28 goals in 37 Premier League games this season. He also has three assists. Five of his goals have been penalties. Kane has managed 60 shots on target from 127 attempts. He has smashed the woodwork twice, besides creating 14 big chances. He also has 800-plus passes (814). Meanwhile, Kane has 211 Premier League goals from 319 games (46 assists).

10 London derby goals in a single PL campaign

As per Opta, today was the seventh time this season that Kane ended up on the losing side he scored in. Only Jamie Vardy in 2017-18 (9) has ever scored in more games for the losing side in a single campaign. Kane became just the second player to score 10 London derby goals in a single PL campaign, after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2001-02.

30 goals across competitions for Spurs this season

Kane has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season. Kane has now scored 30-plus goals in five different campaigns for Spurs (31 in 2014-15, 35 in 2016-17, 41 in 2017-18, and 33 in 2020-21).