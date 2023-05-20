Sports

David Warner shines versus CSK, registers his 99th T20 fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 07:41 pm 2 min read

Warner struck 86 from 58 balls (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

David Warner played a lone hand as Delhi Capitals lost their final league game against Chennai Super Kings in match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Warner struck 86 from 58 balls as DC managed 146/9 in 20 overs after CSK put up 223/3 on the board. Warner registered his 99th T20 fifty. Here's more.

Warner plays a fighting knock against CSK

DC were in a spot of bother, losing three quick scalps inside the powerplay. Warner then shared a fighting stand alongside Yash Dhull as he held the fort for DC. He managed to strike some neat blows against CSK's spinners. Ravindra Jadeja received the blows as Warner also dealt with Maheesh Theekshana. Warner finally fell prey to Matheesha Pathirana (2/22) in the 19th over.

Warner slams his 61st IPL fifty

Warner smashed his 61st IPL fifty. His 86-run knock was laced with seven fours and five sixes. He now has 6,397 runs in the IPL at 41.54. In IPL 2023, he was the only DC batter with 500-plus runs (516) at 36.86. Warner registered his sixth fifty in IPL 2023. Warner has now scored 500-plus runs in a season for the seventh time.

Warner's numbers in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner now has 11,695 runs in T20s at 37.60. He has smashed 99 fifties and 8 tons across 355 innings. Out of his runs tally, 2,869 have come for Australia.

Warner surpasses 1,000 IPL runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Warner has become the first batter to surpass the 1,000-run mark at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has 1,047 runs at 33.37. Warner now has 10 fifty-plus scores at this venue, including nine fifties.