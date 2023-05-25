Sports

Decoding Mumbai Indians's record in IPL playoffs

Decoding Mumbai Indians's record in IPL playoffs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 25, 2023, 11:19 am 2 min read

Akash Madhwal starred for MI in the Eliminator (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians have advanced to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 with an 81-run triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Rohit Sharma's men put up a comprehensive performance as LSG succumbed while chasing 183. MI will now meet defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 with a place in the final at stake. Here we decode MI's record in playoffs .

Journey

While MI made a poor start to their campaign, they peaked just at the right time. With eight wins in 14 games and a net run rate of -0.044, MI finished at the fourth place. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a win over GT in the last league game to earn the fourth position. However, they failed to do so, allowing MI to advance.

10th entry in playoffs

The ongoing season marked MI's 10th entry to the IPL playoffs. Only Chennai Super Kings have finished in the top-four more often (12 times). RCB trail MI in this regard with six appearances. Meanwhile, MI have 13 wins in 19 playoff games. Only CSK (16) are ahead of them in this regard. No other team has even nine playoff wins.

Most IPL titles

Though CSK have made more final appearances, MI boast the most titles (5). They tasted glory in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. CSK trail them with four titles. Meanwhile, four of MI's six IPL final appearances so far have been recorded versus CSK. The head-to-head record is 3-1 in MI's favor. No other teams have met in IPL finals more than once.

Can MI advance to their seventh final?

If MI manage to defeat GT, they will qualify for their seventh IPL final. Their current tally of six final appearances is only behind CSK (11). Meanwhile, MI's record in the summit clash in exceptional. Execpt for their maiden final appearance in 2010, they have won all summit clashes in IPL. The Men in Blue and Gold will be determined to enhance their tally.