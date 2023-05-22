Sports

Vijay Shankar smashes 53 versus RCB, completes 1,000 IPL runs

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar slammed his third fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He smashed a 35-ball 53 in the middle to help GT accelerate and chase down the target of 198. His knock was laced with seven fours and two maximums. Overall, this was his sixth IPL fifty. Here we decode his stats.

A game-changing knock from Shankar

Shankar came to the crease on Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal in the third over. he took his time early on and then gradually started accelerating and took the pressure off Shubman Gill. Soon after, both batters started playing their strokes. The duo added 123 runs together and changed the course of the game completed. Shankar was dismissed in the 15th over by Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Shankar completes 1,000 IPL runs

The GT all-rounder is enjoying his best IPL season this time. Courtesy of his fifty, he has raced to 1,018 runs in 62 IPL appearances at an average of 26.79. As mentioned he has accumulated six half-centuries in the competition. In IPL 2023, Shankar has compiled 287 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41. He owns a strike rate of 161.24.

Third-highest partnership for GT in the IPL

Gill and Shankar's 123-run partnership changed the course of the game against RCB. This was the third-highest partnership for GT in the IPL. Only Gill and Sai Sudharsan's 147-run stand against SRH and Saha and Gill's 142-run partnership versus LSG are ahead. Notably, all of the top three partnerships have come this season and Gill was involved in all of them.