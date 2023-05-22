Sports

IPL 2023 playoffs: All you need to know

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has ended, and we have the top four teams for the playoffs. It took all the 70 league matches to decide the top four. Gujarat Titans were the first team to qualify, while Chennai Super Kings followed them to the second position. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians also followed suit. Here's more.

IPL 2023: A look at the standings

Defending champions, GT continued their form from last season and finished at the top of the points table once again, with 10 wins. CSK staged a brilliant turnaround as they finished second in the standings with eight wins and 17 points (1 NR). They were ahead of third-placed LSG in NRR. MI overcame SRH to move to fourth before RCB lost against Gujarat.

A look at the IPL playoff format

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).

Here are the playoff schedule

Qualifier 1 will be played between GT and CSK on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Meanwhile, LSG will square off against MI in the Eliminator at the same venue a day later. The picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on May 26 (Friday). The final will also be played at the same venue on May 28.

Record 12th playoffs for CSK

CSK have been one of the most successful franchises in the competition. CSK qualified for the playoffs, for a record 12 times. They missed out on the top four only last season and also in 2020. They won the title in 2021, beating KKR in the finals. CSK did not feature in 2016 and 2017 due to a spot-fixing ban.

Second successive top-of-the-table finish for GT

It has been another sensational season for GT as they look like a solid unit raring to defend their IPL crown. This is only their second IPL season and both times they have finished at the top of the points table. Their exceptional bowling attack and a solid top order helped them maintain their dominance in the league phase for the second successive season.