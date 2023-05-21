Sports

CSK secure their 12th IPL playoff qualification: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 21, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

CSK are through to the IPL 2023 playoffs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings have qualified for their 12th playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They recorded a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 20), securing a second-place finish in the league stage of IPL 2023. CSK, who are eyeing their fifth IPL trophy, have played some quality cricket this season. Here we look at their stats in the IPL playoffs.

12th appearance in 14 seasons

As mentioned, this is CSK's 12th playoff appearance in 14 seasons. While the franchise was serving a ban in 2016 and 2017, they missed out on a final-four berth in 2020 and 2022. While no other team has made as many playoff appearances, Mumbai Indians (9) trail CSK in this regard. Notably, MI can secure their 10th playoff ticket this season.

CSK's road to final

After losing their opener to Gujarat Titans, CSK bounced back and displayed some comprehensive performances. They finish the league stage with 17 points, having claimed eight wins in 14 matches (NR: 1). While Lucknow Super Giants also finish the league stage with as many points, CSK are ahead in terms of NRR. GT (currently 18 points) are bound to top the league stage.

Additional shot at the summit clash

Teams finishing in the top two get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator. CSK will meet GT in Qualifier 1 on May 23 in Chennai.

Most matches in playoffs

Despite missing two seasons, CSK have played the most playoff games by a team. The Men in Yellow have secured 15 wins and nine defeats in 24 matches. MI trail CSK in this regard, having played 18 games and emerging winners 12 times. No other team has 10 or more wins in the playoff stages of the high-profile competition.

Here are CSK's other key playoff records

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina owns the most runs in IPL playoffs (714). Dhoni (522) trails him in this regard. Raina also boasts the fastest fifty in IPL playoffs, getting the milestone off 16 balls versus Punjab Kings in 2014. Former CSK pacer Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets in IPL playoffs, 28 scalps in 19 games at an economy of 8.21.

Nine finals, second-most titles

CSK are four-time champions, winning the crown in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Only Mumbai Indians (5) have more titles. The Super Kings have also finished runners-up five times, in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019 respectively. CSK's tally of nine IPL final appearances is the most for any team. While no team has anywhere near CSK in this regard, MI (6) trail them.