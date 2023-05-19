Sports

Trent Boult accomplishes 50 IPL wickets in powerplay: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 07:38 pm 2 min read

Boult has been sensational with the new ball (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Veteran Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult has completed 50 powerplay wickets. He got to the milestone during Match 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer got to the feat with his first wicket in the contest. He has been sensational with the new ball this season. Here we decode his stats this season.

Boult joins these names

Standing in his 88th IPL game, Boult has raced to 50 powerplay wickets. He became just the seventh bowler to get this milestone in the competition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (60), Sandeep Sharma (55), Umesh Yadav (53), Zaheer Khan (52), Ishant Sharma (50) and Deepak Chahar (50) are the others on this list. Notably, Boult's economy rate in this phase is just over seven.

Boult's powerplay numbers in IPL 2023

In IPL 2023, Boult has raced to 10 wickets within the field restrictions. Only Gujarat Titans's Mohammed Shami has taken more in this phase (15). As per Cricbuzz, seven of Boult's 10 wickets in powerplay, this season have come in the first over. He has bowled 10 overs, conceding 46 runs, besides bowling 43 dot balls.

22 wickets in the first over

It must be noted that Boult has snapped 21 wickets in the first over in IPL. Only Bhuvneshwar (25) has returned with more wickets in the first over of an IPL match. No other bowler has even 16 wickets in this regard.

Most powerplay wickets since 2020

Since IPL 2020, Boult has snapped 41 powerplay wickets in 55 innings at an economy of below seven. Shami trails Boult with 34 wickets in this regard. He has been on a roll with the new ball this season. Among bowlers with at least 16 wickets in this regard, only Shami (6.87) has a better economy rate than Boult.