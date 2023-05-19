Sports

Sunil Narine vs Quinton de Kock in IPL: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 19, 2023, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Sunil Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Lucknow Super Giants in their respective last league games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. LSG will be desperate to win and secure their playoff berth, whereas a win for KKR will also keep their hopes alive. Therefore, the duel between Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine will be a fantastic spectacle for the fans. Here's more.

Narine has dismissed De Kock two times

De Kock has missed the majority of the season due to Kyle Mayers's form and similarly, Narine also has a very average season according to his standards. However, De Kock needs to be very careful against the KKR spinner, who has dismissed him twice in six innings (Bat SR: 100). In eight T20 innings, Narine has dismissed him thrice and conceded only 54 runs.

Narine's exceptional numbers at the Eden Gardens

Narine has just completed 50 IPL matches with KKR and has scalped 59 wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens. He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL at this venue. He averages only 20.33 and has an exceptional economy of 6.32 in Kolkata. His best figures in the IPL of 5/19 came against KXIP (now PBKS) back in 2012 at Eden Gardens.

De Kock averages 37.90 against KKR in the IPL

In KL Rahul's absence, De Kock will be crucial in such an important game. De Kock enjoys batting against KKR. He has slammed 417 runs against them in 13 IPL appearances. The wicket-keeper batter owns a decent average of 37.90 and has slammed three fifties and one century against them. He smashed 70-ball 140* in his last encounter against the Knights.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

De Kock has compiled 2,879 runs in 95 IPL appearances at an average of 32.35 (50s: 20, 100s:2). In IPL 2023, he joined late due to national duty and Mayers took up his place. He has mustered 115 runs in three innings. Narine has raced to 161 wickets in 161 IPL matches (ER: 6.73). This season, he has scalped nine wickets in 13 matches.

Here are their overall T20 numbers

De Kock recently completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. His current tally of 9,004 runs makes him the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20s among SA batters. Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s with 487 wickets, only Dwayne Bravo (615) and Rashid Khan (551) are ahead.

