IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Pitch report (HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala)

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 17, 2023, 08:45 am 3 min read

Punjab Kings when will host Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Punjab Kings when will host Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on May 17. All eyes will be on PBKS as they have to win their last two matches this season to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Besides, DC will play for pride after bowing out. Here we present the pitch report.

Dharamsala to hold its first IPL game since 2013

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in Dharamsala will play host to Punjab's last two games in the IPL 2023 season. A scenic ground with lush green grass will welcome PBKS and DC as Dharamsala gets set to host its first game in more than a year. Meanwhile, it will hold its first IPL game since 2013. The weather is expected to be pleasant.

Pitch report and ground history

The pitch here will aid pacers with favorable bounce, besides a good score in offer. As per reports, the average score batting first over the years in IPL at this venue is 176. Meanwhile, the average score batting second is 146. In the IPL, teams batting first have won 5 games and sides chasing have won four in 9 IPL matches.

Here are the stadium stats

As per Howstat, the highest score posted here at this venue is by Punjab Kings, who posted 232/2 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. Meanwhile, the lowest total here is also posted by PBKS (116/10) against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers back in 2011. Deccan Chargers (178/5) have posted the highest chase here versus PBKS in 2010.

A look at PBKS at this venue

PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, have played nine games here, winning five and losing four. Notably, they won their last two games here back in 2013 against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians respectively. Also, PBKS lost their first two games at this venue against the Chargers and Chennai Super Kings back in 2010.

A look at the key performers

Former PBKS ace Shaun Marsh has scored the most runs here (334) at an average of 66.80. Among current players, DC skipper David Warner has scored 108 runs across three games here at 36.00. In a solitary inning here, former Deccan Chargers player and current PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan scored 95. In terms of wickets, former PBKS spinner Piyush Chawla has 13 scalps.

Here are the probable playing XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh. DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.