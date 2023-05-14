Sports

IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell claims a match-winning 3/10 versus RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore made short work of Rajasthan Royals in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. RCB posted 171/5 in 20 overs with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell slamming respective fifties. In response, RR were shut down for 59 with Wayne Parnell claiming 3/10 from his three overs. We decode the performance.

A sensational bowling effort

After a solid first over bowled by Mohammed Siraj which consisted of the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, left-arm pacer Parnell sent Jos Buttler back, who was caught at cover-point. A delivery later, Parnell then dismissed the dangerous Sanju Samson with a short ball. In his next over, he conceded three. Parnell then bowled the sixth over of the powerplay, dismissing Joe Root LBW.

Parnell registers his best IPL figures

In 31 IPL games, Parnell now has 35 scalps at 24.57. In IPL 2023, he has managed nine scalps from five games at 17.67. Parnell's 3/10 is now his best IPL figures. Overall in the 20-over format, Parnell has 265 scalps from 261 games.

Parnell came in as a replacement player at RCB

Parnell came in as a replacement for Reece Topley at RCB for the IPL 2023 season. Topley was ruled out of the tournament after dislocating his shoulder in RCB's first game against the Mumbai Indians.