IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

May 06, 2023

SRH have just three wins in nine games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals have lost momentum after a fine start, losing four of their last five matches. Meanwhile, SRH have had a tough time throughout this season, winning just three of their nine games. Here we look at the statistical preview of the game.

A look at the stadium stats

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 7 (7:30pm). The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first have won two of the three games here this season. RR suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous outing here.

A look at the head-to-head record

RR are just ahead of the Orange Army in terms of the head-to-head record, winning nine and losing eight. They emphatically prevailed by 72 runs when these two sides met earlier in the season. RR's top three, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, slammed fifties in that contest. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) starred in the bowling department.

1,000 runs loading for Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the three centurions of IPL 2023, is set to unlock a significant achievement. He requires 11 more to complete 1,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. The youngster will become just the eighth batter to reach this landmark. As of now, Jaiswal owns 989 runs from 33 matches at a strike rate of 144.37 for the Royals.

Here are the key performers

Jaiswal is the leading run-getter for RR this season with 442 runs at a strike rate of 158.42. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has been exceptional down the order, amassing 189 runs at a strike rate of 181.73. Spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have claimed 13 wickets apiece for the Royals. SRH leg-spinner Mayank Markande has snapped 11 wickets, conceding runs at 6.53.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Ashwin requires one wicket to surpass legend Lasith Malinga (170) on the tally. RR skipper Sanju Samson (447) is set to become just the fifth batter with over 500 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL. Mayank Agarwal is seven maximums away from completing 100s sixes in IPL. T Natarajan is four scalps shy of completing 50 wickets in IPL.