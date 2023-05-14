Sports

IPL 2023: All-round RCB beat RR by 112 runs

﻿Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals in the 60th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Royal Challengers successfully defended 171/5, bowling RR out for a mere 59. Wayne Parnell took three wickets, while Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell starred with half-centuries earlier. With a 112-run win, RCB are alive in the playoff race.

How did the match pan out?

Virat Kohli and du Plessis added another 50-run stand after RCB elected to bat. While the former departed for 18, du Plessis and Maxwell added 69 runs. RCB were reduced to 137/5 before Anuj Rawat slammed 29*(11). RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler without a run. Although they were tottering on 31/6, Shimron Hetmyer held one end. However, his knock went in vain.

Faf slams seventh fifty of IPL 2023, completes 600 runs

Du Plessis and Kohli added 50 runs for the first wicket after a cautious start. The former wasn't at his best and consumed 44 balls for his 55. He struck at 125.00, having smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes. Du Plessis's effort saw him smash his seventh fifty this season as he also became the first player to score 600-plus runs.

Du Plessis completes 4,000 IPL runs

Du Plessis has been one of the most prolific overseas batters in the IPL. The right-handed batter can accumulate runs at a good pace and his ability to play big knocks makes him an even greater asset. During the match, he became the 14th batter to score 4,000-plus IPL runs. He is also just the fourth overseas player with this feat.

A quality knock from Maxwell

RCB were off to a slow start with a rusty Kohli and du Plessis adding 50 runs in seven overs. Maxwell came in and looked positive. He shifted the momentum for RCB with some quality strokes. Maxwell struck a fluent 54 off 33 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). He has now raced to 384 runs this season from 12 games at 34.91 (5 fifties).

Fifth fifty-plus stand alongside Maxwell in IPL 2023

Maxwell and du Plessis shared their fifth fifty-plus stand this season. Four of these partnerships have been over 100 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo has scored 562 runs as a pair in IPL 2023 at 80.28. It's the second-best tally after Kohli-du Plessis (700).

Parnell takes a three-fer

Left-arm seamer Parnell was the pick of RCB's bowlers in the match. He dismissed Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Joe Root, having conceded just 10 runs in three overs. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma took a couple of wickets each. The former finished with an economy of 5.30. Besides, Mohammed Siraj got rid of Jaiswal in the very first over.

RR's second-lowest innings total in IPL history

In their last game, RR chased down 150 against Kolkata Knight Riders in just 13.1 overs. And now, the Royals mustered 59 while chasing 172. This is now their second-lowest innings total in IPL history (Highest: 58 vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009). Overall, this is the third-lowest by any team in the cash-rich league. RR also occupy the second spot on the list (58).

Another forgettable record for RR

RR have become just the second side to lose seven wickets within the first eight overs in the IPL. Notably, RCB have been on the receiving end twice (2017 and 2019).