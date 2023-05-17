Sports

Inter outclass AC Milan, reach Champions League 2022-23 final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 17, 2023, 02:40 am 2 min read

Inter have reached the finale of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Inter have reached the finale of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season after evicting rivals and neighbors AC Milan. After winning the semi-final first leg by a 2-0 margin, Inter overcame Milan 1-0 in the second leg at the San Siro. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the second-leg tie in the 74th minute to ensure a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Martinez shines in successive seasons for Inter

Inter striker Martinez has now raced to 99 goals for Inter, having played 233 games in all competitions. For the second successive season, Martinez has managed 25-plus goals for Inter. After smashing 25 goals in 2021-22, Martinez has now repeated the mark in 2022-23 (25 goals in 52 games). He now has 13 goals in European competitions for Inter.

Inter win fourth successive Milan derby

As per Opta, Inter claimed their second European win over Milan, who were unbeaten in the previous four meetings before the first leg (D2 W2). Milan and Inter met for the fifth time in 2022-23 across competitions. Inter have won four successive games (L1). For the fourth successive game, Milan have failed to score against Inter, conceding seven goals.

A unique record for Martinez

As per Opta, Martínez has become the third Argentine player to score at least 10 goals in European Cup/Champions League for Inter, after Julio Cruz (13) and Hernan Crespo (11).

Inter reach a sixth European Cup/Champions League final

Inter have reached their sixth European Cup/Champions League final. Inter have won three European Cup/Champions League honors (1964, 1965, and 2010), besides being a two-time runner-up in 1967 and 1972 respectively. Inter have reached their maiden UCL final since 2010 when they beat Bayern Munich.

Inter beat Milan in the semi-final, 1st leg

Inter enjoyed a convincing 2-0 win over arch-rivals and neighbors AC Milan in their Champions League semi-final first-leg tie at the San Siro. Inter started the game strongly and went 2-0 ahead inside 11 minutes. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for Inter. Milan lacked ideas and will be relieved the difference is of two goals and not more.