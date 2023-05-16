Sports

Quinton de Kock completes 9,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 16, 2023, 07:52 pm 2 min read

De Kock has six tons in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Quinton de Kock has unlocked a massive milestone as he has completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants opener accomplished the feat against Mumbai Indians in Match 63 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter got to the milestone when he surpassed 12 runs in tonight's game. Here we look at his stellar stats in the format.

De Kock has been a consistent run-scorer in the 20-over format, having made his debut in 2011.

The opener can make maximum utilization of the powerplay overs and his ability to play big knocks makes him an even greater asset.

His international and IPL records are not ordinary either.

Not to forget, the wicket-keeper has done a fine job with the gloves as well.

Fourth SA batter to get this feat

De Kock touched the 9,000-run mark in 306 T20 games. David Miller (9,610), AB de Villiers (9,424), and Faf du Plessis (9,182) are the only South African batters with more T20 runs than De Kock. The 30-year-old averages over 33 in the format while his strike rate is over 138. The tally includes 57 fifties and six tons with his highest score being 140*.

A look at his IPL career

De Kock did not feature in LSG's first 10 games this season due to the overseas quota of the team. He recorded a 41-ball 70 in his maiden assignment versus Gujarat Titans. He managed a 19-ball 29 in his subsequent assignment versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Proteas star has now raced past 2,850 runs in 95 IPL games, striking at 134-plus (50s: 20, 100s: 2).

Here are his T20I numbers

Earlier this year, de Kock smoked his maiden T20I hundred, a 44-ball 100 versus West Indies. De Kock has now raced to 2,277 runs in 80 T20Is at 32.69. Besides this ton, he owns 14 fifties. While no other SA batter has more runs in the format, Miller trails him in this regard with 2,216 runs.

De Kock smoked an unbeaten 70-ball 140 versus Kolkata Knight Riders last year, the third-highest individual score in IPL to date. Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, de Kock's 140* is also the joint-fourth-highest individual score by a keeper in T20 cricket. He shares the feat with Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor.