IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Dhawan has slammed 675 runs against DC in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will be desperate for a win when they will host Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. While DC are out of the playoffs race, PBKS need to win their next two matches this season to stand a chance at qualification. Dharamshala will host its first IPL match this season. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

The battle of the North has seen many close encounters. Delhi and Punjab have featured in 31 IPL matches over the years. PBKS have a slight edge with 16 wins, whereas DC have prevailed 15 times. Their last meeting happened three days ago, when PBKS defeated DC by 31 runs, on the back of Prabhsimran Singh's brilliant ton and Harpreet Brar's figures of 4/30.

Here are the stadium stats

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host this clash. 8.78 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Teams batting first have won five out of nine matches, while the chasing teams have won the other four. Punjab's 232/2 against RCB in 2011 is still the highest score at this venue.

Highest run-scorer against PBKS in IPL

DC skipper David Warner has slammed 1,059 runs against PBKS. He is the highest run-scorer against them in IPL. He averages 50.42 in 24 innings while smashing 13 fifties against the franchise. He is one of the four batters, who have amassed 1,000-plus runs against a single IPL franchise. Although DC lost the last fixture, Warner finished with a 27-ball 54 against them.

Dhawan's numbers against DC in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 675 runs against his former IPL franchise, DC. He has reached that figure in 23 innings and owns an average of 33.75. The southpaw also has a decent strike rate of 132.35 and has slammed four half-centuries against Delhi. Dhawan's only innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was a 95* against CSK in 2011 while representing Deccan Chargers.

A look at the numbers related to the game

Jitesh Sharma is just a run away from completing his 500 runs in the IPL. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2,940) needs 60 more to reach 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. Arshdeep Singh has scalped seven wickets in death overs (17-20) at an economy of 9.50. Meanwhile, Warner has scored 240 runs in the Powerplay this season at a strike rate of 141.17.