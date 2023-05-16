Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS host DC in a must-win clash

IPL 2023: PBKS host DC in a must-win clash

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 07:40 pm 3 min read

PBKS will play their first match in IPL 2023 at Dharamshala (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings when will host Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on May 17. All eyes will be on PBKS as they have to win their last two matches this season to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Besides, DC will play for pride after bowing out. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. 8.79 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. This will be the first match played here this season. It is a good batting surface with some assistance for pacers. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30 pm IST).

A look at the H2H record

The battle of the North has seen many close encounters. Delhi and Punjab have featured in 31 IPL matches over the years. PBKS have a slight edge with 16 wins, whereas DC have prevailed 15 times. Their last meeting happened three days ago, when PBKS defeated DC by 31 runs on the back of Prabhsimran Singh's brilliant ton and Harpreet Brar's figures of 4/30.

All or nothing for PBKS

PBKS have mustered six wins and 12 points and are tied in the middle with RCB. They need to win both their remaining two matches against DC and RR to rise up to 16 points. PBKS also need to win by big margins to improve their NRR (-0.268), which is lower than RCB. Back-to-back matches against DC might help PBKS in securing another win.

Here are the probable playing XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh. DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

A look at the key performers

Dhawan has amassed 356 runs in nine matches this season at an impressive average of 50.85. Warner has smashed five fifties, scoring 384 runs in 12 appearances. Prabhsimran, who slammed a century against DC in the last match, has compiled 334 runs. Arshdeep leads the wickets column for PBKS with 16 wickets. Marsh has done well with the ball, picking 12 scalps.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Option 1: David Warner (vc), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav. Fantasy Option 2: David Warner, Phil Salt, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav.