Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Dhawan owns over 1,000 runs vs CSK (Source: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways as they cross swords in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on April 29. Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan who has fared well against the Super Kings in the past. Here are his stats against CSK.

Most runs versus CSK

Dhawan is the highest run-getter against CSK in IPL history, having slammed 1,029 runs in 28 games against them. His average and strike rate against the four-time champions read 44.73 and 130.74, respectively. The southpaw's maiden IPL hundred was also recorded versus CSK in the 2020 season (101*). Besides this ton, Dhawan also has eight fifties against MS Dhoni's men.

Dhawan's numbers at Chepauk

Meanwhile, Dhawan has also fared decently at Chepauk, where the track is generally on the slower side. In IPL, he has amassed 271 runs in nine games here at an impressive average of 38.71. His strike rate in this regard reads 115.32. The tally includes a solitary fifty (63*). Overall in T20 cricket, Dhawan owns 363 runs in 10 games here at 45.37.

Battle versus Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a vital part of CSK's young and inexperienced bowling unit. The left-arm spinner, however, has struggled against Dhawan in the past. While Jadeja has dismissed the southpaw only once in 12 IPL meetings, he has conceded 119 runs off 81 deliveries against him. Dhawan's strike rate in this battle reads a stellar 146.91.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Dhawan owns 6,478 runs in 211 IPL games at 35.98. In IPL 2023, he has mustered 234 runs in five games, striking at 145.34. The CSK clash could see Dhawan become only the second batter after Virat Kohli (6,957) to complete 6,500 IPL runs. Meanwhile, he has slammed 694 runs for PBKS in 19 games (SR: 129.47).