IPL 2023, LSG beat MI to reach top three: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 16, 2023, 11:37 pm 4 min read

LSG won the match by five runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians in match number 63 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Super Giants defended 177/3 despite Ishan Kishan's 59-run knock. Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each to script LSG's win. Mohsin Khan defended 11 runs in the final over. Marcus Stoinis's 89* helped LSG post a challenging total.

How did the match pan out?

LSG lost two quick wickets after MI elected to bat. Quinton de Kock too departed before Krunal Pandya shared an 82-run stand with Stoinis. While Krunal retired hurt, Stoinis helped LSG furnish a scintillating finish (177/3). Jason Behrendorff took two wickets. A 90-run partnership between Rohit and Ishan put MI on top. They faltered in the middle phase and fell five runs short (172/5).

Another fine knock from Ishan

Ishan once again stepped up for the five-time champions, having slammed 59 off 39 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 1 six. With this, the left-hander became just the second MI batter to have scored over 400 runs in IPL 2023, the other being Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan slammed his third fifty of IPL 2023 and completed 50 fours in the season.

Quinton de Kock completes 9,000 T20 runs

Although de Kock departed for a 15-ball 16, he unlocked an achievement. With his second six in the fifth over, the LSG opener completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. David Miller (9,610), AB de Villiers (9,424), and Faf du Plessis (9,182) are the only South African batters with more T20 runs than De Kock. Besides, de Kock raced to 2,879 runs in the IPL.

Hooda's poor run continues

The run-drought of LSG batter Deepak Hooda continues. Hooda, who opened alongside de Kock, managed just 5(7) against MI. The right-handed batter is yet to touch the 20-run mark in the ongoing season. His scores in IPL 2023 read 5, 11, 1, 11*, 2, 2, 2, 9, 7, 2, and 17. Notably, Hooda slammed 451 runs in IPL 2022.

Lowest batting average in a season

Hooda averages 6.90 with the bat in IPL 2023. As per Cricbuzz, this is the lowest average by a batter in an IPL season (10+ innings). Nicholas Pooran remains the only other batter with an average of less than 10 (7.73 in 2021).

Piyush Chawla completes 20 wickets in IPL 2023

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla extends his wicket-taking streak. With the crucial scalp of de Kock, Chawla completed 20 wickets in the ongoing season. Interestingly, this is the first instance of Chawla taking 20 wickets in an IPL season. Besides, all other MI spinners have taken a combined total of 19 wickets in IPL 2023. Chawla conceded 26 runs in three overs.

Stoinis fuels LSG's innings

Once again, Stoinis proved his mettle when it mattered the most. While Krunal focused on singles and doubles, the Australian batter carved out occasional boundaries. On a challenging track, Stoinis slammed a half-century off 36 balls. It was his third fifty of the season and seventh overall in the tournament. Stoinis hammered an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 8).

Third-highest individual score for LSG in IPL

Stoinis now has the third-highest individual score for LSG in the IPL. His compatriot de Kock tops this list, having smashed an unbeaten 140 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai in IPL 2022.

Krunal complements Stoinis

While Stoinis launched his counter-attack, LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal played a crucial knock. The latter came to the middle after the Super Giants were reduced to 12/2. Krunal then steadied the ship alongside Stoinis. LSG's stand-in captain slammed an unbeaten 49(42) before retiring hurt. Nevertheless, Krunal recorded his highest IPL score since scoring 47 in the 2017 final.

Highest partnership for LSG in IPL 2023

Stoinis and Krunal shared an unbeaten 82-run stand for the third wicket after LSG lost two quick wickets. This is now LSG's highest partnership for any wicket in IPL 2023. Kyle Mayers and Hooda added 79 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

A look at other notable numbers

Stoinis slammed 24 runs off Chris Jordan in the 18th over. It is worth noting that the former has a strike rate of 247.54 against Jordan in T20 cricket (151 runs off 61 balls). Meanwhile, Jordan is yet to dismiss Stoinis in the format. The latter has raced to 368 runs in the ongoing IPL season. He has struck at 151.44 so far.