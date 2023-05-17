Sports

IPL 2023: RCB out to flex their muscles against SRH

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 17, 2023, 09:45 am 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. SRH have already been ousted in terms of race for the playoffs, having lost eight out of 12 games so far (W4). RCB are in the hunt for the top four and need to win their last two games. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won four of the six games here in IPL 2023. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free from 7:30pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

SRH and RCB have played 22 games in the IPL so far. SRH have claimed 12 wins as compared to RCB's nine. One match didn't have a result. It's a first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2023. In IPL 2022, both sides shared the spoils with one win each.

RCB out to keep playoff place in the hunt

RCB will need to win this game to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs. Once again, the focus will be on the senior trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. If these three get going, RCB can rest assured of quality runs. SRH have struggled with the bat and RCB will be out to outclass them.

Here are the Probable XI of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and T Natarajan. Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell.

Dream11 Fantasy teams on offer

Dream11 Fantasy team option 1: Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Faf du Plessis (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell. Dream11 Fantasy team option 2: Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.