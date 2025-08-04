This Tata Group company may approve first-ever stock split today

The proposed stock split aims to enhance liquidity and accessibility of Tata Investment shares among retail and small investors. If approved, the sub‑division could make shares more affordable and potentially widen the company's shareholder base. The company has not yet disclosed the split ratio or record date, which are expected to be announced during or immediately after the board meeting today.

Financial overview

No major price movement seen over past month

Unlike many companies, Tata Investment Corporation hasn't issued bonus shares to its shareholders in the past. However, it has maintained a consistent dividend payout record over the years. The company paid dividends of ₹28 per share in 2024, and a higher amount of ₹48 per share in 2023. At the time of writing, the company's shares were trading up by 0.15% at ₹6,792.5. In the past one month, the stock has seen no major price movement.