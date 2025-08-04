Lucknow schools closed due to heavy rainfall; Ayodhya area flooded

Due to heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers, all government and private schools from Classes 1-12 in Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh , will remain closed on Monday, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer announced. The decision comes as several districts continue to witness inclement weather conditions. Heavy rains are expected to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours, with no significant reprieve, according to a PTI report on Sunday.

Flood impact Situation worsens in Ayodhya and Varanasi In Ayodhya's Jalwanpura locality, residents were seen wading through knee-deep floodwaters after the Saryu river overflowed. The overflow was due to persistent downpours in the region. The situation has left several areas of Varanasi city also flooded after incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the River Ganga's water level.

Transportation halt Boat services suspended in Varanasi The water level of the Ganga has been rising continuously since Saturday, resulting in a ban on all boats operating on the river. This has further added to the woes of residents who were seen wading through knee-deep waters after the Saryu River overflowed due to persistent downpours. Waterlogging has also caused traffic snarls across Varanasi city.

Relief efforts CM Adityanath orders ministers to visit assigned districts In light of the crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all ministers in charge to visit their assigned districts and inspect relief camps. He also directed them to engage directly with affected families. Senior officials, including district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs), and chief medical officers (CMOs), have been instructed to ensure 24/7 monitoring on the ground.

Relief oversight Relief operations to be overseen by ministerial team The chief minister has also deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations in 12 affected districts. He has warned that negligence will not be tolerated and stressed the need for sensitivity, speed, and transparency in these efforts. Emphasizing the importance of timely and high-quality aid, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments and swift drainage from waterlogged areas.