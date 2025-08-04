Cybercrime cases in India up 401% in 3 years
India has seen a massive 401% jump in cybercrime cases from 2021 to 2024, rising from about 4.5 lakh to over 22 lakh reported incidents.
This surge isn't just happening in big cities—rural and semi-urban areas are also being hit hard.
States like Telangana (over 1,000%), Gujarat (825%), and Bihar (615%) have seen the sharpest spikes.
Scams on the rise
With more people using smartphones and digital payments, but not always knowing how to stay safe online, scams like phishing, fake investment schemes, and malware attacks are on the rise.
In just the first half of 2025, over 12 lakh complaints were filed.
The government is fighting back with a cyber fraud helpline (1930), blocking lakhs of scam-linked SIM cards and IMEIs, setting up forensic labs across India, and training thousands of police officers to better tackle these crimes.