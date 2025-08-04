Cybercrime cases in India up 401% in 3 years

Scams on the rise

With more people using smartphones and digital payments, but not always knowing how to stay safe online, scams like phishing, fake investment schemes, and malware attacks are on the rise.

In just the first half of 2025, over 12 lakh complaints were filed.

The government is fighting back with a cyber fraud helpline (1930), blocking lakhs of scam-linked SIM cards and IMEIs, setting up forensic labs across India, and training thousands of police officers to better tackle these crimes.