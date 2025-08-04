Congress MP's chain snatched in high-security zone in Delhi's Chanakyapuri 

Congress Member of Parliament Sudha Ramakrishnan was robbed of her gold chain while out for a morning walk in Delhi 's Chanakyapuri area on Monday. The incident occurred near the Polish Embassy in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. According to Ramakrishnan, she was walking with fellow lawmaker Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Rajathi when a man on a scooter approached them wearing a full-face helmet and snatched her chain.

Legal action MP files complaint, writes to Amit Shah Ramakrishnan has filed a police complaint regarding the incident and also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "At around 6.15 am-6.20 am...a man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain and fled," the Lok Sabha MP said. "As he pulled the chain from my neck, I have suffered injuries on my neck," she said in her letter.

Security concerns How will women feel safe, Ramakrishnan asks Shah Ramakrishnan also expressed her shock over the incident in a letter to Shah. She said, "Sir, this blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of the Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri...is highly shocking to say the least." "If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our Simts, lives and valuables," she said.