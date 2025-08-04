Congress MP's chain snatched in high-security zone in Delhi's Chanakyapuri
What's the story
Congress Member of Parliament Sudha Ramakrishnan was robbed of her gold chain while out for a morning walk in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Monday. The incident occurred near the Polish Embassy in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. According to Ramakrishnan, she was walking with fellow lawmaker Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Rajathi when a man on a scooter approached them wearing a full-face helmet and snatched her chain.
Legal action
MP files complaint, writes to Amit Shah
Ramakrishnan has filed a police complaint regarding the incident and also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "At around 6.15 am-6.20 am...a man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain and fled," the Lok Sabha MP said. "As he pulled the chain from my neck, I have suffered injuries on my neck," she said in her letter.
Security concerns
How will women feel safe, Ramakrishnan asks Shah
Ramakrishnan also expressed her shock over the incident in a letter to Shah. She said, "Sir, this blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of the Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri...is highly shocking to say the least." "If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our Simts, lives and valuables," she said.
Ongoing investigation
Case registered, CCTV footage being reviewed
She requested Shah to ensure that the "culprit is tracked down" and her "gold chain is restored." The Delhi Police have registered a case and are now probing the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect. Chanakyapuri houses several embassies and official residences of state governments and is one of the most upscale neighborhoods of Delhi. The Congress MP is currently in Delhi to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament.