Rajnath Singh speaks to US defense chief amid India-Pakistan tensions
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Before this phone call, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his American counterpart Marco Rubio a day prior.
The talks come as Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for seven nights in a row in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor.
The US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, spoke to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh earlier today and expressed his deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Secretary Hegseth said that the US stands in… https://t.co/btIqA0ZB0p pic.twitter.com/CByEFMt4aA— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025
Jaishankar's conversation with US counterpart
The details of the conversation are still under wraps, but Jaishankar, in his conversation with Rubio, pointed out the "cross-border linkages" between the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan.
Rubio reiterated the US's commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism and also urged India to work to de-escalate tensions and keep peace in South Asia through dialogue with Pakistan.
Military and political discussions amid escalating tensions
This week, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries also held talks in light of the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.
During the call, India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations along the LoC.
The breaches of the ceasefire put at risk an agreement that was signed between the nuclear-armed neighbors in 2003.
Both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement in February 2021, when tensions rose along the 740-kilometer-long de facto border.
India takes diplomatic measures against Pakistan
India has already taken a number of diplomatic steps against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.
These include suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari border, and revoking regular and medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals.
India has further closed its airspace for all airlines owned or operated by Pakistan.
In retaliation, Islamabad announced it would put the 1972 Simla Agreement in abeyance.