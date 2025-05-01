What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Before this phone call, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his American counterpart Marco Rubio a day prior.

The talks come as Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for seven nights in a row in the Jammu and Kashmir regions of Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor.