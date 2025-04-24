Pakistan's top brass to meet today after India's punitive measures
What's the story
Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership will meet on Thursday in the wake of India's recent punitive measures following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the meeting will discuss an appropriate response to India's five major moves against Islamabad.
Among them is the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.
Action taken
India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
After the terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly civilians, India took five major punitive action against Pakistan.
The Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with immediate effect, shut the integrated checkpost at the Attari border, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.
India will also withdraw its own Defense/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, effectively annulling these posts in both countries' respective High Commissions.
Meeting details
National Security Committee to deliberate on India's measures
To formulate an appropriate response to India's actions, Asif said a National Security Committee session will be convened under PM Shehbaz Sharif's chairmanship.
All service chiefs and top cabinet members will attend Thursday's meeting in Islamabad, according to a report by PTI news agency.
Notably, such meetings are held at a time when national security matters need to be addressed.
Response
False flag operation by India: Asif
Minister Asif also underlined that Pakistan denounces all acts of terrorism and has no connection to the Pahalgam incident.
He suggested that the attack may have been a "false flag operation" orchestrated by India to shift blame.
Asif also stated that Pakistan has shown restraint in the past, citing the 2019 return of Indian pilot Abhinandan.
Further actions
India's additional punitive measures against Pakistan
Apart from suspending the Indus Water Treaty and shutting down the integrated checkpost at the Attari border, India has announced that Pakistani nationals won't be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.
Any Pakistani national under this visa will have to leave India within 48 hours.
All defense advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were also declared Persona Non Grata and given a week's time to leave.