Live TV captured the moment the quake hit as CNN Turk news anchor Meltem Bozbeyoglu was interviewing a guest when the studio started shaking violently.

Calm but urgent, she interrupted the interview and asked her producer to call her mother.

Despite the circumstances, she gave a thumbs-up to the camera and remained in the studio to keep viewers updated on the earthquake's aftermath.

The tremor lasted for about 15 seconds.