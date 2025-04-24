What's the story

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, convicted of financial crimes, has claimed that he is entitled to attend the upcoming Vatican conclave despite being listed as a "non-elector."

In 2020, Pope Francis had removed Becciu's "cardinal rights and privileges" over his role in a Vatican financial scandal.

Becciu, 76, was probed for participating in an investment scam involving a property in London that cost the church tens of millions of dollars.