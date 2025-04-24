Convicted fraudster cardinal demands voting rights to elect new pope
What's the story
Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, convicted of financial crimes, has claimed that he is entitled to attend the upcoming Vatican conclave despite being listed as a "non-elector."
In 2020, Pope Francis had removed Becciu's "cardinal rights and privileges" over his role in a Vatican financial scandal.
Becciu, 76, was probed for participating in an investment scam involving a property in London that cost the church tens of millions of dollars.
Background
Becciu's controversial past and ongoing appeal
In 2023, he became the first cardinal convicted by the Vatican's criminal court for embezzlement and fraud. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.
Becciu, however, continues to fight his sentence; an appeal is under review.
Before the conviction, Becciu was a powerful prelate in the Vatican who served as "sostituto" (chief of staff) in the Holy See's Secretariat of State. He was later appointed to head the Vatican's canonization department.
Accusations
Becciu wired more than $800,000
After being found guilty, Becciu was also accused of bribing witnesses in the sex-abuse trial of his rival, Cardinal George Pell, with Vatican money.
Pell's sentence was overturned in 2020 after he served 13 months in prison in Australia.
Vatican prosecutors put together a dossier of evidence that showed Becciu wired more than $800,000 to help sway witnesses against Pell's case.
He strongly denied these claims.
Decision pending
Becciu's participation in conclave hinges on decision
The decision on whether Becciu can take part in the conclave will likely be decided by Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Giovanni Battista Re will oversee the conclave proceedings in the Sistine Chapel.
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at age 88 after a two-month battle with pneumonia.
His funeral will take place on Saturday.
Church regulations require conclaves to begin 15 to 20 days after a pope dies or resigns.
Reform impact
Pope Francis's reforms and Becciu's current status
During his papacy, Pope Francis pushed reforms to clean up the Vatican's finances and changed laws so that Becciu could also be tried by a Vatican tribunal of judges.
Despite losing his cardinal rights and privileges, he was never technically removed from the College of Cardinals.
He can still join discussions before a conclave. Only cardinals below 80 years can vote in a papal election.
As it stands, 135 cardinals will join the conclave.