Vance issues Russia, Ukraine ultimatum after Rubio snubs London summit
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pulled out of a crucial London summit to solve the ongoing Ukraine war.
Rubio was expected to attend talks with officials from Ukraine, the UK, and Europe. However, on Tuesday, he said that he would no longer attend due to "logistical issues."
The UK's Foreign Office has confirmed the meeting has now been downgraded. Talks at the official level will continue, but these are still off-limits to the media.
Meeting update
Rubio's withdrawal and the meeting's postponement
President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will represent the US in London instead.
The development has cast fresh doubt on the diplomatic initiatives to stop Russia's war.
Though Ukraine is insistent that it will not give up Crimea, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014, or portions of eastern Ukraine, the United States has been more resolute in its drive to compel Kyiv to an accord.
Ceasefire proposal
Framework for ceasefire discussed in Paris
The London talks come after a meeting in Paris, where officials from the US, UK, France, and Germany discussed a framework for a ceasefire.
The proposal includes recognizing Russia's control of Crimea and a ceasefire along the front lines of the war.
However, any move to recognize Russia's control of Crimea would undo a decade of US policy.
Vance
We've issued explicit proposal to both Russians, Ukrainians: Vance
US Vice President JD Vance has given an ultimatum to both Russia and Ukraine during his India visit.
"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes or for the US to walk away from this process."
"We've engaged in an extraordinary amount of diplomacy, of on the ground work," he told reporters.
Ukraine's position
Ukraine's stance on Crimea and ceasefire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that while he is open to talks with Russia, Kyiv won't accept a deal that acknowledges Moscow's control of Crimea.
"Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea," he told reporters. "There is nothing to talk about. It is against our constitution."
The war escalated this week after a brief Easter ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of breaching.
Diplomatic tensions
US officials express frustration over lack of progress
US officials have voiced frustration over the lack of progress in ending the war.
Rubio warned last week that Washington might withdraw from its efforts to end the conflict if there were no signs of progress.
The broad framework has been presented to both sides, with plans for further discussions this week.
However, Moscow has previously stalled on ceasefire negotiations and rejected an earlier US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire agreed to by Kyiv.