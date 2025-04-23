What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pulled out of a crucial London summit to solve the ongoing Ukraine war.

Rubio was expected to attend talks with officials from Ukraine, the UK, and Europe. However, on Tuesday, he said that he would no longer attend due to "logistical issues."

The UK's Foreign Office has confirmed the meeting has now been downgraded. Talks at the official level will continue, but these are still off-limits to the media.