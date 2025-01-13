Zelensky offers to exchange North Korean soldiers with captured Ukrainians
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to exchange North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine. He proposed releasing the soldiers in return for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia.
The offer was made public on Sunday in a post on X, which featured a video of two captured North Korean soldiers being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Historic capture
Ukraine captures North Korean soldiers for the 1st time
Kyiv stated on Saturday that the soldiers were wounded while fighting Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region but did not give any proof of their nationality.
However, on Sunday, Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told AFP it had "confirmed that the Ukrainian military captured two North Korean soldiers on January 9 in the Kursk battlefield in Russia."
This is the first instance of Ukraine capturing troops from the reclusive state alive.
Soldier's sentiments
Captured soldiers express confusion and mixed desires
The video posted by Zelensky shows both soldiers looking injured, one with a jaw wound and the other with bandaged hands.
One of the captured soldiers said he didn't know he would be fighting against Ukraine, thinking it was a training exercise.
When asked if they wanted to return to North Korea, one soldier nodded while the other said he wanted to stay in Ukraine but would follow orders.
Troop assessment
Ukraine estimates significant North Korean troop presence
According to Ukrainian and Western assessments, some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region. Ukraine estimates over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded there.
South Korea's NIS confirmed Ukraine's capture of the two North Korean soldiers and reported that one soldier received military training from Russian forces after arriving in November.
Military dependence
Zelensky highlights Russia's dependence on North Korean military aid
Zelensky stressed that "there should be no doubt left in the world that the Russian army is dependent on military assistance from North Korea."
He also said options may be available for those who don't want to return to North Korea, including spreading the truth about the war.
According to Seoul's military, North Korea is preparing for an extra deployment to Ukraine due to troop losses.