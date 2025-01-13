'There will be price...': Trudeau's ex-ally issues warning to Trump
What's the story
Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has sent a strong message to United States President-elect Donald Trump.
"I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country is not for sale—not now, not ever," Singh said on Monday.
"I've lived across the country and I can tell you the Canadians are a proud people. We're proud of our country and we're ready to fight like hell to defend it," he added.
Retaliatory measures
Singh warns of retaliation if Trump imposes tariffs
"If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay," Singh warned.
The warning comes as Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.
However, he suggested he might reconsider this move if Ottawa improves security along the Canada-US border, which he claims is a route for undocumented migrants.
Twitter Post
Watch the video of Singh here
We're good neighbours.
But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza
Merger rejection
Trump's merger proposal and Trudeau's response
Trump has also proposed a US-Canada merger, arguing it could remove tariffs and lower taxes.
The idea has been dismissed by top Canadian officials, including outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The latter termed Trump's comments about Canada becoming the 51st state of the US as a "distraction" from the economic harm high tariffs would cause for American consumers.
Economic impact
Trudeau warns of economic impact on US consumers
Trudeau has warned steep tariffs would hurt US consumers by increasing costs for electricity and oil from Canada.
He pointed out nearly a quarter of US oil consumption comes from Canada.
During Trump's last term, Canada responded to US tariffs with its own countermeasures on American products like bourbon and motorcycles.
"We don't want to do that because it drives up prices for Canadians and it harms our closest trading partner," Trudeau said.