What's the story

Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has sent a strong message to United States President-elect Donald Trump.

"I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country is not for sale—not now, not ever," Singh said on Monday.

"I've lived across the country and I can tell you the Canadians are a proud people. We're proud of our country and we're ready to fight like hell to defend it," he added.