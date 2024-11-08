Summarize Simplifying... In short Canada has revised its visa policy, ending the automatic consideration for 10-year multiple-entry visas and introducing stricter rules.

Why Canada has ended 10-year tourist visas, introduced stricter rules

What's the story In a major move, Canada has done away with the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, announcing a major change in its tourist visa policy. The revision was announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday. Under the new guidelines, immigration officers have been given more discretion to issue shorter visas based on individual assessments.

New policy allows for more individualized visa assessments

Earlier, all applicants were automatically considered for a multiple-entry visa, which allowed visitors to enter Canada multiple times within a 10-year period. Single-entry visas were reserved for specific cases, like official visits by foreign nationals who are eligible for fee exemptions, and the purpose of visit is limited. Under the new policy, officers will decide whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa based on need. The duration of these visas may vary according to the traveler's circumstances.

Canada's broader strategy to balance immigration and infrastructure

The revised visa policy is part of Canada's larger strategy to balance immigration levels with public concerns regarding infrastructure. The change means frequent visitors to Canada may now face higher application costs and shorter-term visas, affecting those who travel regularly for work or leisure. Other steps include reducing permanent resident targets and capping international student permits. Canada lowered its permanent resident targets from 500,000 in 2025 to 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027.

Canada to to reduce both permanent and temporary immigration

The newest move to end multiple-entry visas came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced measures to reduce both permanent and temporary immigration. Last month, Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that the Canadian government should have acted sooner to stop the flow of temporary migrants into the nation, which has caused a housing problem. Many Canadians have been forced to leave the property market after interest rates began to climb two years ago.

Polls say Canada has too many immigrants

According to polls, a huge percentage of people believe that Canada has too many immigrants. Hate crimes targeting visible minorities have been reported more frequently. The federal government said reducing immigration may narrow Canada's housing supply imbalance by 670,000 units by the end of 2027. Explaining the changes, Trudeau said, "We are acting today because of the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance quite right."