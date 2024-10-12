Summarize Simplifying... In short India has denied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a 'brief exchange' with Indian PM Narendra Modi, stating no substantive discussion took place.

This was their second in-person interaction

India rejects Trudeau's claim of 'brief exchange' with PM Modi

By Chanshimla Varah 08:05 am Oct 12, 202408:05 am

What's the story The Indian government has denied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion of a "brief exchange" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Laos. According to reports, government sources said there was no "substantive discussion" between the two leaders in Vientiane. This was their second in-person interaction since diplomatic ties soured over Trudeau's allegations about India's possible involvement in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.

Diplomatic stance

India's response to Trudeau's remarks

The Indian government has also clarified its stand on the alleged discussion between PM Modi and Trudeau. "Regarding remarks made by the Prime Minister of Canada, there was no substantive discussion between PM Modi and Prime Minister Trudeau in Vientiane," government sources said. They reiterated India's expectation that anti-India Khalistani activities wouldn't be tolerated on Canadian soil and that "firm action, which is lacking thus far, will be taken against those advocating violence, extremism, and terrorism against India."

Diplomatic expectations

India's expectations from Canada amid strained ties

"The growing nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates, and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well," the sources added. They stressed that ties with Canada cannot be repaired unless the Canadian government takes strict and verifiable action against those who actively pursue anti-India activities. The conditions also extend to those who have conspired to promote hate, disinformation, communal disharmony, and violence in India as well as Canada.

Trudeau's statement

Trudeau's comments on interaction with PM Modi

Speaking to CBS Canada, Trudeau called his interaction with PM Modi a "brief exchange," without revealing the details of their conversation. "I emphasized that there is work that we need to do," he said. "I won't go into details about what we talked about, but what I've said many times is that the safety of Canadians and upholding the rule of law is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government," he added.

Tense relations

Background of India-Canada diplomatic tensions

Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained since Trudeau accused India of involvement in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. Nijjar was shot dead by masked assailants outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023. The Indian government had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020 and has strongly rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."