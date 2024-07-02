In brief Simplifying... In brief "Jatt & Juliet 3", the latest in a popular Punjabi franchise, is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹18.75 crore in just five days.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' dominates box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:58 am Jul 02, 202411:58 am

What's the story The romantic-comedy film Jatt & Juliet 3, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, is maintaining a strong presence at the box office despite facing tough competition. Released on June 27, the Punjabi drama has earned over ₹18 crore in its first four days. On its opening day, it netted ₹3.25 crore in India, securing its position as the second-biggest Punjabi opener in the country.

Fifth-day earnings

It nears ₹20 crore mark on Day 5

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Jatt & Juliet 3 is the latest installment in a popular franchise that started in 2012. The film's plot revolves around Punjab police officers and their adventures in Canada. Early estimates suggest that the film earned around ₹2.15 crore on its fifth day, bringing the total to ₹18.75 crore. Dosanjh and Bajwa star as police constables Fateh Singh and Pooja respectively, with Pooja being Fateh's senior officer.

Occupancy rates

'Jatt & Juliet 3' achieved impressive occupancy rates

On Monday, July 1, Jatt & Juliet 3 achieved an overall Punjabi occupancy of 31.73%. The film's morning shows had an occupancy rate of 11.6%, afternoon shows at 31.31%, evening shows at 42.71%, and night shows at a high of 41.31%. The film also saw significant footfall in cinema halls on Sunday, June 30, earning ₹5.5 crore with contributions from various cities across Punjab.

Global success

'Jatt & Juliet 3' made its mark in international markets

The worldwide collection of Jatt & Juliet 3 after three days was ₹34.91 crore, with ₹21.16 crore coming from the international market. The film also made its way into North America's top 10 weekend grossers, alongside Kalki 2898 AD, earning $1.8M over the three-day weekend. This success brought its total to $1.9M at the North American box office so far, marking a significant achievement for the Punjabi romantic comedy franchise.