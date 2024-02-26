'Chamkila' releases on April 12

What's the story Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film, Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is set to hit the OTT arena on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. The movie unveils the untold true story of Punjab's rockstar and top-selling artist of his era, Amar Singh Chamkila. It will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on April 12. Chopra will portray Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing companion.

Music crew of the film

The film's music is orchestrated by the maestro AR Rahman, with lyrics crafted by Irshad Kamil. Notably, both Dosanjh and Chopra have contributed their vocals to some of the film's songs. For the first time, live music recordings were conducted on location, capturing the raw energy and excitement of each moment as Dosanjh and Chopra performed live in the akhadaas.

