By Aikantik Bag 11:56 am Feb 26, 202411:56 am

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their rich content and out-of-the-box storytelling. In recent years, the industry has produced some cinematic gems, the newest addition being Bramayugam. The horror thriller has emerged to be one of the most critically acclaimed Malayalam films and has raked in quite a decent amount at the box office. On the second weekend, it experienced slow growth.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.9 crore in India. The movie reinvents a new side of Mammootty and the veteran superstar's performance has been lauded by all. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others.

