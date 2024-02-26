'Oti Uttam's is releasing on March 22

What's the story Mahanayak Uttam Kumar is making a comeback on celluloid after nearly four decades with Srijit Mukherji's upcoming romantic comedy Oti Uttam. The movie offers a fresh concept and Bengali cinephiles are already charged up for the film's release on March 22. As the makers are gearing up for promotions, we have got you some exclusive beans about the music of the film.

One of the strongest pursuits of Oti Uttam is its music and the recently released two songs—Saiyaan Beimaan and Chawl Meye—have received helluva response from listeners. Recently, music director Saptak Sanai Das engaged in an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes and dropped every nitty-gritty detail about the next song of the album. Sanai stated that the next song's name is Monkharaper Gaan.

Release date and other details

Speaking about Monkharaper Gaan, Sanai said, "The upcoming song is crooned by the very talented Rupankar da (Rupankar Bagchi) and is set for a February 28 release. The lyrics are penned by my longtime collaborator Dhrubojyoti Chakraborty." Bagchi's soothing yet bold vocals will enrich the song with a tinge of melancholia. Oti Uttam's cast includes Anindya Sengupta, Gourab Chatterjee, and Roshni Bhattacharyya, among others.