14 Years of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's journey: 14 years, multiple monumental roles

By Tanvi Gupta 11:07 am Feb 26, 202411:07 am

What's the story For 14 years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has enamored audiences with her versatility, effortlessly transitioning between feisty and vulnerable characters. From her heartwarming lead debut in 2010's Ye Maaya Chesave to her critically acclaimed performance in Rangasthalam (2018), she has proved her depth beyond her beauty. We tip our hat to Prabhu's 14-year milestone by delving into the tapestry of remarkable roles she has portrayed.

Next Article

#1

'Ye Maaya Chesave' (2010)

Caught between the responsibilities of family and the quest for love, Prabhu's role as Jessie in her debut Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave was truly enchanting. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring alongside Naga Chaitanya, Prabhu delivered a layered performance, capturing the intricacies of first love and cultural clashes. Her expressive eyes and infectious smile quickly won over the audience—propelling her to stardom.

#2

'Eega' (2012)

Building on the success of Ye Maaya Chesave, Prabhu starred in the 2012 film Eega—a fantasy action film, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. Prabhu transformed into Bindu—an artist in love with a man (Nani) reincarnated as a fly. Through her convincing performance, Prabhu sold a love story where her partner could fly, possessing a body of steel. The Hindi-dubbed version is titled Makkhi.

#3

'Rangasthalam' (2018)

In the subsequent years, Prabhu graced the screen as the lead in projects like Dookudu (2011), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), and Mersal (2017). She consistently delivered compelling performances. Then came Rangasthalam—directed by Sukumar—which was led by Prabhu, alongside Ram Charan. In her role as Ramalakshmi, a village belle fiercely protective of her family, Prabhu infused romance and vitality into the narrative.

#4

'Oh! Baby' (2019)

Following her first women-centric film U Turn, Prabhu took on another empowering role with Oh! Baby—a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie Miss Granny. Called her "career-best" act by critics, Prabhu delivered a stellar performance in this Telugu fantasy comedy. The narrative revolves around a 70-year-old woman who, after accusing God of her life problems, magically transforms into a stunning 24-year-old.

#5

'The Family Man' (2021)

In 2021, Prabhu made her digital debut by headlining the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Hindi spy thriller, The Family Man, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Portraying the main antagonist Raji, her remarkable performance earned her the Filmfare OTT Award. While her recent releases like Shaakuntalam and Kushi (2023) may not have performed well, they underscored Prabhu's evolution in choosing roles that defy conventional norms.