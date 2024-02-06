'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' box office collection

What's the story Telugu films have a varied range of content everywhere which includes money spinners and small-scale films. The industry's recent release Ambajipeta Marriage Band witnessed a lukewarm opening but is gaining slow momentum at the box office. The emotional comedy-drama has surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark in India and is currently aiming to rake in well on weekdays.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dushyanth Katikaneni film earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.2 crore in India. The film has a window to earn until the release of Ravi Teja's Eagle. The cast includes Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Vinay Mahadev, Nithin Prasanna, Gayathri Bhargavi, and Goparaju Ramana, among others.

