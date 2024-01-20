Box office: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' gets slow start

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Jan 20, 2024

'Main Atal Hoon' features Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's former prime minister

Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role, Main Atal Hoon was released in cinema halls on Friday (January 19). The biographical drama centered on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has, however, witnessed a slow start at the box office on the opening day. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Here's a breakdown of its numbers.

It minted only a crore on opening day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered an estimated Rs. 1.15 crore at the box office, with an overall 9.39% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The theater occupancy rates were 6.11% for morning shows, 8.28% for evening shows, and 14.87% for night shows. Chennai (32.67%) witnessed the maximum occupancy, followed by Hyderabad (22.5%), Pune (15%), and Bengaluru (14.5%), among other regions.

Weekend collections crucial for 'Main Atal Hoon'

While no major Hindi films were released this week, Main Atal Hoon faced little competition from Merry Christmas. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the latter was released on January 12. Upon its release, the biopic received mixed reviews from the critics but garnered positive remarks for Tripathi's performance. As far as its business is concerned, the upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining the film's overall success.

Film's production and Tripathi's role

Main Atal Hoon explores the remarkable life and political career of India's 10th prime minister, Vajpayee. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. Tripathi, who portrays Vajpayee, earlier said, "After reading so much about him (Vajpayee), I realized why he wrote those poems and in what context. I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person."

Only Tripathi shined in this biopic

The film is an ode to the extraordinary life that Vajpayee led and his glorious political career. Although Tripathi has done a fantastic job of copying Vajpayee's mannerisms to near perfection, the film will disappoint you eventually. It ﻿appears to be a rushed affair to present all the important events of the former PM's life. Apart from Tripathi, the majority of the cast members seem misfit for their roles. NewsBytes gave Main Atal Hoon a rating of 2.5/5 stars.