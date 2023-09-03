#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' to enter Rs. 500cr club

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' to enter Rs. 500cr club

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 03, 2023 | 10:49 am 2 min read

'Gadar 2' adds Rs. 6cr to its collections on fourth Saturday

Since its debut in theaters on August 11, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has shattered box office records, achieving incredible success. The unstoppable film—helmed by Anil Sharma—crossed Rs. 490 crore on its fourth Saturday and is steadily approaching the Rs. 500cr club, which trade analysts anticipate it will reach in just a day or two. Here's a breakdown of the film's day 23 collections.

Why does this story matter?

A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar, the second installment marked the return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. This time, the saga revolved around Singh's pursuit to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma) from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. Despite facing a direct clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, nothing could halt Gadar 2's box office success.

'Gadar 2': Day 23 box office collection

Continuing its streak of impressive runs, Gadar 2 added Rs. 6cr to its collections on the fourth Saturday, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. With this, the film's total collections now stand at Rs. 493.65cr, and it is expected to cross Rs. 500cr on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, Gadar 2 had an overall occupancy rate of 23.02% for its Hindi version on Saturday.

Quick look at earnings of 'OMG 2'

OMG 2—a spiritual sequel to the 2012 blockbuster hit OMG-Oh My God!—also released on August 11, continues to draw audiences in its fourth week. Featuring Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar, the Amit Rai-directed film collected an estimated Rs. 1.5 crore on its 23rd day, per Sacnilk's early estimates. With this addition, the film's total earnings now stand at Rs. 144.42 crore.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap decodes 'Gadar 2's' box office success

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stated that although he hasn't watched Gadar 2 yet, he could understand why it has become so popular. "I think there was a great marketing that was done...plus, Gadar holds a lot of nostalgia. When I say the marketing is so good, I mean the marketing has recreated the nostalgia for Gadar," he stated.

Share this timeline