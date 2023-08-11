'OMG 2' review: Entertaining, endearing, educational—befitting successor to 'OMG'

Entertainment

'OMG 2' review: Entertaining, endearing, educational—befitting successor to 'OMG'

Written by Isha Sharma August 11, 2023 | 04:00 pm 4 min read

'OMG 2' is now in theaters

OMG 2 is everything all at once—a reminder of Pankaj Tripathi's inimitable grip over the craft, an assertion that Akshay Kumar is still very much in the game, and most importantly, a progressive drama wrapped up in commercial packaging. It stands tall both as a spiritual sequel to OMG and as a standalone film that's confident about its treatment of a (needlessly) controversial matter.

A man's fight to restore his son's respect and dignity

Tripathi, the lead, stars as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a man who is tied to—and is identified by—his religious identity. A staunch Mahakal devotee, his seemingly nondescript life is uprooted from its core when his teenage son Vivek is rusticated when caught on video masturbating in the school's washroom. What follows is Mudgal's fight against the school, society, and the crusade to restore Vivek's dignity.

The drama can be a paragon of social change

With a sensitive subject at fore, OMG 2 might have easily become sleazy and unsavory, but it hardly ever traverses in that territory. Of course, not all films can be buried under the responsibility of providing a message and being the beacon of societal change, but fortunately, films like this reinstate one's faith in why cinema can act as a strong vessel of transformation.

Tripathi's character gets a well-defined, well-curated character arc

Mudgal is left soaked in disgust and disbelief when his son passes out after repeated masturbation. He isn't a malevolent father, but his knee-jerk reaction is to ask him to apologize. Mudgal, however, cannot be blamed entirely, since it's his traditional, regressive conditioning that has molded him so. That he eventually takes a 180-degree turn and fights for Vivek eventually defines his character arc.

A profound look at various sections of society

OMG 2 warrants contemplation regarding the education system, considering it often conveniently brushes sex education under the carpet. Biology teachers—who cheat with their profession by leaving students hanging when the "dreaded" reproduction chapter arrives—aren't spared either. It's also a nuanced, empathetic exploration of kids like Vivek, who are torn between teenage and adulthood, between who they are and who they someday inevitably will be.

How does it differ from its predecessor?

OMG 2 borrows heavily from OMG vis-a-vis the narrative's design; some scenes are, in fact, directly redolent of the 2012 hit. However, while OMG pierced religious dogmatism across faiths, OMG 2 chooses a topic that triggers repercussions concerning adults and kids, in and outside homes. A lot of situational humor—delivered with finesse by Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra—is peppered throughout to cook a palatable dish.

The script flourishes when Tripathi brings it to life

Not too many mainstream Hindi films allow a bigger commercial star to take the backseat, but OMG 2 does. Kumar appears as Lord Shiva's messenger in an extended appearance and it's Tripathi who does the heavy lifting. Despite some weary writing, they shine in their scenes together, and while I was worried about missing Paresh Rawal, Tripathi more than made up for it.

A blend of mythological examples and modern Indian status quo

Another aspect that kept me engaged and invested in the drama was the way it blends Hinduism/Indian cultural history with modern-day narrative. None of the mythological incidents mentioned is direct or preachy, but they do demand you have some knowledge beforehand. CBFC might have scissored Kumar's role and altered it from Lord Shiva to his messenger, but the core idea, thankfully, remains unpolluted.

Yami Gautam Dhar as a fierce lawyer is worth watching

Yami Gautam Dhar is perfectly cast as Kamini Maheshwari, a lawyer who represents the school's stance. With the usage of gestures, facial expressions, and the delivery of piercing dialogues, Dhar slides effortlessly into her character. As always, Tripathi doesn't offer us a chance to complain; special mention to his emotional scenes—there is something about seeing him cry that makes me intuitively tear up.

Negatives: Feels suffocating in the second half; it's too long

OMG 2 could easily have been 10 or so minutes shorter. It takes too much time to reach its point—a point the audience senses from miles away. It also loses steam in the second half when the same jokes play over and over—my laughter had dried up by then. It also completely wastes the supporting actors like the uber-experienced Arun Govil and Govind Namdev.

We recommend you watch it in theaters!

OMG 2 sets out to accomplish a task and hits the bullseye. Nourished by strong performances from Gautam Dhar, Kumar, Tripathi, and Malhotra, the film is an essential, consequential watch that leaves you brooding. Ultimately, OMG 2's gravest tragedy doesn't lie in any of its passable demerits, it lies in CBFC's decision to shield it from its target audience. Verdict: 3.5/5 stars.

Share this timeline