#NewsBytesReview: Stay 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' from Vicky-Sara's sloppy drama

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 02, 2023, 03:25 pm 4 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks the first theatrical release for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan since the pandemic

After directing hit films such as Luka Chuppi and Mimi, filmmaker Laxman Utekar has returned with another family drama, titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film is a romantic comedy-drama catering to the family audience. Despite good comic scenes, a strong supporting cast, and soothing music, the movie turns out to be disappointing. We review.

A story about a couple happily willing to get divorced

The film revolves are Kapil Dubey (Kaushal) and Soumya Chawla Dubey (Khan) who have been happily married for two years. However, the couple who is madly in love with each other, decides to take a divorce. What leads them to seek separation and what happens after it is what forms the basis of the story of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Did Kaushal-Khan's pairing leave a magical impact?

This is for the first time that Kaushal and Khan have collaborated on a project. Their friendship developed while shooting and was visible during the promotions. But the chemistry that you'd see in an on-screen couple, is lacking. There was less romance and more friendship which was visible to me. But yes, I'd still like to see them together on a different project.

An entertaining first half, but a dull finish

Utekar's film has won points for the first half which is filled with hilarious scenes and dialogues. The courtroom scenes and the nok-jhok moments in the Dubey family are laugh-worthy but that's it. Post the interval, the movie takes an emotional turn with plot twists, making it a boring watch. It's the end that is more disappointing and could have been written better.

Things that worked for the movie

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has its moments that are too good. More than the lead actors, it's the supporting cast that I loved watching. Sharib Hashmi as the Daroga and Kanupriya Pandit as the nagging Mami are my favorite characters from the film. What also did work in the movie's favor is Raghav Ramadoss's cinematography, and Sandeep Shirodkar and Sachin-Jigar's music.

Grabbing the essence of Indore only to overdo it

It's based on a middle-class couple from Indore, residing in Pardesipura. Being from Indore, I can say they've well-captured the city's essence - be it the poha-jalebi dialogue, the Indori accent, or capturing every key location through scenes or dialogues. Yet, it felt like it was an overdose of the accent, simply because not every Indori family speaks in such a manner.

Khan has evolved as an actor

Khan debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath. Since then she has acted in half a dozen films, including Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. With every film, Khan has improved her acting graph but it is this performance of her that I really liked. She was natural with her acting and didn't give the impression of overdoing it anywhere. Clearly, Khan is getting better with time.

Kaushal shines brighter with serious roles

After delivering critically acclaimed performances in films such as Sanju, Raazi, and URI: The Surgical Strike, Kaushal has already created a niche for himself. It is his second attempt at a sort of comic role since Govinda Mera Naam. But it appears that Kaushal delivers best when he's offered meaty roles, not commercial ones that don't do justice to his acting.

Could have been a winner for OTT, not theater material

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a mass family entertainer but it isn't anything like Utekar's past two successful films. It's also the first theatrical release for Kaushal and Khan since the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it was better suited for an OTT release﻿, rather than the theaters. The film, which completely lost its track after the interval, gets 2 stars out of 5 from us.