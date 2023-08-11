'Gadar 2' review: Stale story in a new packaging

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 11, 2023

'Gadar 2' clashed with 'OMG 2' at the box office on Friday

With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back in action. You will be in awe of him but don't expect much from the movie, for it'll leave you disappointed. The film has returned with its sequel after 22 years, but was it really needed? It doesn't have anything new to offer, and will surely make you miss Amrish Puri as the villain. Read our review.

Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in search of his son

Set during 1971's Bangladesh Liberation War, Tara Singh (Deol) and his Madamji Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are living a happy life with their son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). However, one day, Jeete lands in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. Tara Singh reaches Lahore to take Jeete back home, where he comes across Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa) who wants to seek revenge on Tara Singh.

Deol shoulders the film alone

Gadar 2 is heavily dependent on Deol's acting chops, and a lot more on his action. While the handpump did make a return in the sequel, Deol has gone ahead lifting a cannon wheel and electricity pole, too. He has effortlessly conveyed his emotions in every scene, be it the moist eyes when he reunites with his son or the aggressive growls.

Both debutants fail to leave a mark

It's the adult acting debut of director Anil Sharma's son, Utkarsh. It's also the Hindi debut for Simrat Kaur, who plays Jeete's lover, Muskaan. While Utkarsh was still decent mostly, Kaur overdoes in the very entry sequence itself and then continues with it. Speaking of acting, Patel barely had any role except for a few crying sequences here and there.

Lacks originality in its writing

Gadar 2 is the same old story of Tara Singh which has been packaged in a different generation. It comes with too many flashback scenes from the original film which is nice, but lacks originality at so many places. In fact, in writing too, there was barely anything new; some key dialogues (refer to Hindustan zindabad tha, hai, aur rahega) have returned.

Compared to prequel, 'Gadar 2' fails in music as well

It looks like the director was in no mood to present new things to the audience whatsoever. Even with the music, the already-hit songs- Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, have been recreated. Coming to the few new songs, nothing will stay with you except (maybe) Arijit Singh's Khairiyat. Also, the first half is bombed with at least four songs.

Sharma succumbs to the pressure of recreating the 'Gadar' charm

Given the success of its prequel, Sharma definitely had a lot of pressure to impress the audience. Unfortunately, he couldn't deliver and failed to meet the expectations. Though you may hear slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Hindustan Zindabad being shouted in theaters, Gadar 2 isn't like its prequel. It barely clicked with me. Verdict: 2 out of 5 stars.

