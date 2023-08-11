Supriya Pathak's 'Khichdi 2' is finally releasing; teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023

'Khichdi 2' announcement teaser is out

Khichdi has attained a cult status over the years now. From a stage play to a film to a web series to now a film sequel, it has been a hit in all formats. The upcoming Khichdi 2 is slated to release in theaters on Diwali and fans are super excited. The makers have now shared an announcement teaser too.

Cast of the film

Supriya Pathak's Hansa Parekh is an iconic character and fans will be eager to witness the laughter riot. The upcoming comedy-drama is being helmed by Aatish Kapadia and the cast includes Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and Jamnadas Majethia, among others. Farah Khan is set to appear in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Hatsoff Productions.

