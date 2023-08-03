Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon'

Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 01:55 pm 1 min read

Reema Kagti will direct Adarsh Gourav in 'Superman of Malegaon'

Adarsh Gourav is an impeccable actor who has proved himself time and again. As he gears up for the release of Guns & Gulaabs, a new report suggests that the actor has been roped in for Reema Kagti's upcoming film Superman of Malegaon. Kagti is one of the finest writers in Bollywood and she has helmed good projects in the past too.

Gourav's reaction to the new project

The upcoming film is based on Malliwood aka the Malegaon Film Industry which is famous for making low-budgeted spoof films. Speaking about the offer, Gourav spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie."

Malliwood in a nutshell

A very small section of cinephiles is aware of the Malliwood. Gourav spoke about the underrated industry and said, "They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves."

Share this timeline