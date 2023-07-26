Kalki Kanmani, Deepti Naval's 'GoldFish' gets a release date



Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 05:12 pm 1 min read

'GoldFish' will release on August 25

Ardent cinephiles were eagerly waiting for Kalki Kanmani's upcoming film GoldFish. After a successful festival run, the drama is finally set for a theatrical release in India. The movie will release on August 25 and is set to lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The film revolves around a mother-daughter story and it also stars the adept Deepti Naval.

More about the film

The movie is presented by Anurag Kashyap and he stated, "The relationship between Kalki and Deepti Naval with some brilliant writing and performances, directed with so much nuance, all the incredible supporting performances." The film is helmed by Pushan Kripalani and the cast includes Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, and Ravin J Ganatra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Amit Saxena.

